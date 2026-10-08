Potato lover? You must try these Irish snacks
What's the story
Irish boxty is a traditional potato dish that has become a favorite for its versatility and taste. This dish can be made in so many ways, making it a perfect snack for all. Be it a savory or sweet tooth, boxty has something for everyone. Here are five delightful boxty snacks that will make you fall in love with this Irish classic all over again.
Pancakes
Classic boxty pancakes
Classic boxty pancakes are made from grated potatoes, flour, baking powder, and milk.
These pancakes are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
They can be served with butter or jam for a sweet treat, or with cheese and herbs for a savory option.
Perfect for breakfast or as a snack any time of the day.
Cheese & herbs
Boxty with cheese and herbs
For those who love a savory twist, boxty with cheese and herbs is an amazing option.
The addition of cheese like cheddar or mozzarella gives the dish a rich flavor, while herbs like chives or parsley add freshness.
These can be served hot as an appetizer or side dish at any meal.
Sweet bites
Sweet boxty bites
Sweet boxty bites are made by adding sugar and vanilla to the batter before cooking.
These little treats are similar to pancakes but with a hint of sweetness that makes them perfect for dessert or an afternoon snack.
They can be topped with honey, or fresh fruit for added flavor.
Spiced fritters
Spiced boxty fritters
Spiced boxty fritters are made by adding spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger to the mix.
These spices give the dish warmth and depth of flavor.
The fritters are then fried until golden brown and can be served with yogurt dip or chutney.
Vegetable boxtys
Savory vegetable boxtys
Savory vegetable boxtys include grated vegetables like carrots, zucchini, or spinach in the potato mixture.
This not only adds color but also nutrition to the snack.
They are ideal for those looking for healthier options without skimping on taste.