Protect your indoor plants with these natural sprays
What's the story
Indoor plants can be a great addition to any home, but they also need to be protected from pests. Chemical pesticides can be harmful and expensive, which is why natural sprays are a great alternative. They are easy to make and use, and can effectively keep your plants pest-free without harming the environment. Here are five natural sprays that can help keep your indoor plants healthy.
Tip 1
Neem oil spray
Neem oil is a natural pesticide extracted from the seeds of the neem tree. It disrupts the life cycle of insects, making it an effective solution against aphids, spider mites, and whiteflies.
To prepare a neem oil spray, mix two tablespoons of neem oil with one gallon of water and a few drops of liquid soap as an emulsifier.
Spray directly onto affected areas every seven days until pests are gone.
Tip 2
Garlic spray
Garlic is another powerful natural pesticide, thanks to its strong odor and sulfur compounds. It deters many common plant pests, including aphids and beetles.
To make garlic spray, blend two garlic cloves with one cup of water and strain the mixture into a spray bottle. Add another cup of water to dilute it further, if needed.
Spray on leaves every few days for best results.
Tip 3
Soap spray
Soap sprays work by suffocating soft-bodied insects like aphids and spider mites.
Use pure liquid soap without additives or fragrances for this purpose.
Mix one tablespoon of liquid soap in one quart of water in a spray bottle.
Apply directly onto the pests on your plants' foliage every seven days until they are eliminated.
Tip 4
Chili pepper spray
Chili pepper spray uses capsaicin—the compound that makes peppers hot—to deter insects from eating your plant leaves.
Blend one tablespoon crushed red chili flakes with one quart of water, let it steep overnight, then strain before transferring into a spray bottle for application on affected areas every three days.
Tip 5
Essential oil spray
Essential oils like peppermint or lavender provide aromatic deterrents against various insects while being safe for humans when used properly around indoor plants.
Combine 10 drops each of peppermint essential oil and lavender essential oil in two cups distilled water within a misting bottle.
Shake well before applying lightly over the plant surfaces, avoiding direct sunlight exposure to prevent leaf burn.
Repeat application weekly as necessary.