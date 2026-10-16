Pumpkin v/s sweet potato: Comparing their nutrition 

Pumpkins are rich in vitamins A and C, which are essential for healthy skin and immune function.

They also provide potassium, which is important for heart health, and fiber, which aids digestion.

Low in calories but high in water content, pumpkins make for a great option for those looking to maintain or lose weight.

The antioxidants present in pumpkins also promote eye health by reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration.