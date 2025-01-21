Purely peppery: Cooking with shishito peppers
What's the story
Shishito peppers are a beloved ingredient in many cuisines, thanks to their mild heat and unique flavor.
Fun fact: About 90% of shishito peppers are sweet, but the other 10% pack an unexpected spicy punch.
This flavor roulette makes them a fun addition to any dish, and they're versatile enough to be used in everything from appetizers to main courses.
Char-grilling
Charred shishito peppers: A simple delight
One of the easiest and tastiest ways to enjoy shishito peppers is by char-grilling them.
Simply toss the peppers in a light coating of olive oil and sea salt, then grill them over medium-high heat until they blister and char slightly on all sides.
This process brings out their natural sweetness and adds a delicious smoky flavor.
Serve as an appetizer or side dish. Enjoy!
Tempura
Shishito pepper tempura: Crispy and light
For a crunchy delight, try shishito pepper tempura!
Just make a light batter with flour, ice water, and a pinch of salt. Dip each pepper in the batter, then deep-fry in vegetable oil until golden brown.
You'll love the crispy outside and the tender, slightly spicy inside.
Serve with soy sauce or your favorite dipping sauce for a snack you won't be able to resist.
Salad addition
Incorporating shishitos into salads: A fresh twist
Adding raw or lightly sauteed shishito peppers to salads can provide a delicious and unexpected flavor and texture contrast.
Simply slice the peppers thinly if you like them raw or quickly saute them in olive oil for just one to two minutes if you prefer them slightly softened.
Their mild heat pairs well with leafy greens and vinaigrettes, delivering bursts of flavor with each bite.
Cheese-stuffed
Shishito peppers stuffed with cheese: A melty surprise
Stuffing shishito peppers with cheese is a game-changer.
Just make a slit on one side of each pepper, and remove the seeds to make room for the cheese.
Stuff them with cream cheese or mozzarella, then broil until the cheese is melted and gooey, and the peppers are tender but still retain their shape.
Pasta pairing
Adding shishitos to pasta: Elevate your dish
Add sliced shishito peppers to pasta dishes for a burst of flavor that pairs well with both creamy and tomato-based sauces.
Simply saute the sliced peppers until they're just softened, then stir them into your pasta at the end of cooking. This way, they'll add a bit of crunch without overwhelming the other flavors.