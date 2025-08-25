5-minute breakfasts: Berry almond crumble

A quick, nutritious breakfast can set the tone for the day. The berry almond crumble is a delightful option that combines the natural sweetness of berries with the crunch of almonds. Not only is this dish easy to prepare, but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal choice for those busy mornings. With just a few ingredients and minimal prep time, you get a wholesome meal that energizes you for the day ahead.

Ingredients Essential ingredients To make this crumble, you need fresh or frozen berries (like blueberries or raspberries), rolled oats, sliced almonds, honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of cinnamon. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and offer the right balance of flavors and texture. Sweet berries and crunchy almonds make for a satisfying dish that is both delicious and nutritious.

Preparation Simple preparation steps Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius). In a bowl, mix one cup of berries with two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup. Combine half a cup of rolled oats with one-fourth cup of sliced almonds and a pinch of cinnamon in another bowl. Spread the berry mixture in an oven-safe dish and top it with oat-almond mixture. Bake for five minutes until golden brown.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits to consider This healthy breakfast option comes loaded with benefits. Berries are full of antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body. Almonds add healthy fat and protein, which help keep you energized all morning. Oats are packed with fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you fuller for long.