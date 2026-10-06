How to make this mango chia pudding
What's the story
Mango chia pudding is a delicious, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple recipe combines the tropical flavor of mango with the health benefits of chia seeds, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a quick, yet satisfying meal. With minimal ingredients and preparation time, this pudding is perfect for busy mornings or anyone wanting to enjoy a healthy start to their day.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make mango chia pudding, you will need ripe mangoes, chia seeds, coconut milk (or any plant-based milk of your choice), honey or maple syrup for sweetness (optional), and vanilla extract (optional).
These ingredients are easily available and can be customized according to taste preferences.
The combination of these elements ensures a creamy texture with natural sweetness from the mangoes.
Chia base
Prepare the chia base
Start by mixing two tablespoons of chia seeds with 1/2 cup of coconut milk in a bowl or jar.
Stir well to ensure that the chia seeds are evenly distributed in the liquid.
Let this mixture sit for about five minutes until it thickens up into a gel-like consistency.
This forms the base of your pudding and provides fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Mango layer
Add mango puree
While your chia base is thickening, peel and chop one ripe mango into small pieces. Blend these pieces until smooth to create a puree.
Once your chia base has set, layer this mango puree on top, or mix it directly into the chia mixture, depending on your preference.
This step adds natural sweetness and vibrant color to your pudding.
Sweetening options
Sweeten if desired
If you prefer sweeter pudding, add honey or maple syrup according to taste after mixing in the mango puree.
You can also add vanilla extract at this stage if you like its flavor profile with mangoes.
Adjust sweetness levels based on personal preference, without overpowering other flavors present within each ingredient used here today.
Serving suggestions
Serve chilled or at room temperature
Your mango chia pudding can be served immediately after preparation or chilled in the refrigerator for one hour before serving, depending on your preference.
Enjoy it as is, topped with additional fresh fruit slices, like strawberries or bananas, if desired, for extra texture and nutrition.