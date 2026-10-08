Quick and tasty: Mango lassi smoothie
What's the story
A mango lassi smoothie is the perfect blend of creamy and fruity flavors, making it an ideal breakfast option. This quick and easy recipe takes just five minutes to prepare, giving you a refreshing start to your day. With the goodness of mangoes and yogurt, this smoothie provides essential nutrients and energy to kick-start your morning. Here's how you can make this delightful drink at home.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make a mango lassi smoothie, you will need one ripe mango, half a cup of plain yogurt, half a cup of milk, two teaspoons of sugar or honey, and a pinch of cardamom powder.
These ingredients come together to create a smooth texture, with just the right amount of sweetness.
Make sure your mango is ripe for maximum flavor.
Blending
Blend it up
Start by peeling and chopping the mango into small pieces.
Add the mango pieces into a blender with yogurt, milk, sugar or honey, and cardamom powder.
Blend until smooth and creamy. If you prefer a thinner consistency, add more milk as required.
The blending process should take about two minutes.
Serving
Serve chilled
Once blended to perfection, pour the smoothie into glasses or bowls.
For an extra touch, garnish with some chopped nuts or a sprinkle of additional cardamom powder on top.
Serving it chilled enhances its refreshing qualities, making it an ideal choice for warm mornings.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits
This mango lassi smoothie not only tastes delicious but also offers several nutritional benefits.
Mangoes are rich in vitamin C and A, which boost immunity and vision health.
Yogurt provides probiotics that aid digestion, while giving you protein content essential for muscle repair and growth.