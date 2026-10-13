Breakfast goals? Try this golden milk smoothie
What's the story
A golden milk smoothie is the perfect way to start your day on a healthy note. This five-minute breakfast is not just quick, but also loaded with nutrients. The combination of turmeric, ginger, and other ingredients makes it an anti-inflammatory powerhouse. You can easily whip it up with a few pantry staples and enjoy a delicious, health-boosting start to your morning.
#1
Ingredients for a nutritious boost
To make this smoothie, you will need one cup of almond or other plant-based milk, half a banana, one teaspoon of turmeric powder, and half a teaspoon of ginger powder.
Add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup for sweetness and a few ice cubes if you prefer it chilled.
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Simple preparation steps
Start by adding all the ingredients into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy.
If you like your smoothie cold, add ice cubes while blending.
The key is to ensure that all the ingredients are well combined to get an even flavor and texture.
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Health benefits of golden milk
Turmeric contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties.
Ginger helps with digestion and adds warmth to the drink.
Almond milk provides calcium without the lactose found in dairy products.
Bananas add potassium and natural sweetness without refined sugars.
Tip 1
Tips for enhancing flavor
To enhance the flavor of your golden milk smoothie, consider adding a pinch of black pepper.
This increases curcumin absorption from turmeric by up to 2,000%.
A dash of cinnamon can also add warmth and depth to the taste without adding calories or sugar.