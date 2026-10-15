Your breakfast needs this quinoa fruit parfait
What's the story
A quinoa fruit parfait is the perfect combination of health and taste, making it an ideal breakfast option for busy mornings. This simple dish combines the protein goodness of quinoa with the natural sweetness of fruits, giving you a nutritious start to the day. Preparing this parfait takes just five minutes, making it a practical choice for those who want to eat healthy but have little time. Here's how you can make this quick breakfast.
Tip 1
Gather your ingredients
To prepare a quinoa fruit parfait, you need cooked quinoa, yogurt or a plant-based alternative, and your choice of fresh fruits, such as berries or banana slices.
You can also use nuts or seeds for some crunch.
Having all ingredients ready makes the preparation process quick and easy.
Tip 2
Layering the parfait
Start by placing a layer of cooked quinoa at the bottom of your serving glass or bowl.
Next, add a layer of yogurt or your preferred dairy-free alternative.
Follow this with a layer of sliced fruits, like strawberries or blueberries.
Repeat these layers until all ingredients are used up, ensuring each layer is visible for an appealing presentation.
Tip 3
Add some crunch
For added texture and flavor, sprinkle some nuts or seeds on top of your parfait before serving.
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, or flaxseeds work well in complementing the other ingredients while adding healthy fats and fiber to your meal.
Tip 4
Customize your flavor
Feel free to customize your parfait by adding spices like cinnamon or vanilla extract for extra flavor without any added sugar.
You can also experiment with different fruit combinations according to what is in season or what you have on hand at home.