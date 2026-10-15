Tasty fix: Black bean and tomato tacos

To make these breakfast tacos, you need black beans, fresh tomatoes, corn tortillas, avocado slices, and a sprinkle of cilantro.

These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. Make sure your black beans are canned or pre-cooked to save time.

Fresh tomatoes add a burst of flavor and color to your dish. Avocado slices lend creaminess, while cilantro gives a fresh touch.