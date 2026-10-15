Tasty fix: Black bean and tomato tacos
What's the story
Black bean and tomato breakfast tacos make for a quick, nutritious start to the day. Packed with protein and fiber, these tacos are perfect for busy mornings. You can whip them up in five minutes, making them an ideal choice for those who want to eat healthy without spending too much time in the kitchen. Here's how you can make these delicious breakfast tacos.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make these breakfast tacos, you need black beans, fresh tomatoes, corn tortillas, avocado slices, and a sprinkle of cilantro.
These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. Make sure your black beans are canned or pre-cooked to save time.
Fresh tomatoes add a burst of flavor and color to your dish. Avocado slices lend creaminess, while cilantro gives a fresh touch.
Filling prep
Prepare the filling
Start by rinsing the canned black beans under cold water to remove excess sodium.
In a small bowl, mash some of the beans with a fork for added texture.
Dice fresh tomatoes into small pieces, and mix them with the mashed beans.
This mixture will serve as the base filling for your tacos.
Taco assembly
Assemble the tacos
Warm corn tortillas on a skillet over medium heat until they are pliable.
Place a generous spoonful of the black bean and tomato mixture onto each tortilla.
Add slices of avocado on top for creaminess, and finish with a sprinkle of cilantro leaves for added freshness.
Serving tips
Serve immediately
Serve these breakfast tacos hot off the skillet for the best taste and texture.
They go well with a side of salsa or hot sauce if you like some heat.
These tacos not only make for a quick meal but also provide essential nutrients to kickstart your day on a healthy note.