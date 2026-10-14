How to make this peach yogurt parfait
What's the story
A peach yogurt parfait is a quick and delicious way to start your day. The combination of creamy yogurt, fresh peaches, and crunchy granola makes for a balanced breakfast that is both satisfying and nutritious. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up this delightful parfait in no time. It's perfect for busy mornings when you need something tasty and healthy to kickstart your day.
Yogurt selection
Choosing the right yogurt
Selecting the right yogurt is key to making a perfect parfait.
Go for plain or vanilla-flavored yogurt to keep the sweetness natural.
Greek yogurt is a great option, as it is thicker and richer in protein than regular yogurt.
If you are watching your sugar intake, go for unsweetened varieties and add honey or maple syrup according to taste.
Peach preparation
Preparing fresh peaches
Fresh peaches lend natural sweetness and juiciness to your parfait.
Pick ripe peaches that yield slightly when pressed, but aren't too soft.
Wash them well, peel if necessary, and slice them into bite-sized pieces.
If fresh peaches aren't in season, canned ones packed in juice or light syrup can be used as an alternative.
Granola choice
Adding granola for crunch
Granola adds texture and flavor contrast to your parfait with its crunchy oats and nuts.
Pick granola with minimal added sugars for a healthier option.
You can even make your own at home by mixing oats with nuts, seeds, honey, or maple syrup, and baking until golden brown.
Adding granola just before serving keeps it crunchy.
Parfait assembly
Assembling your parfait
To assemble your parfait, start with a layer of yogurt at the bottom of a glass or bowl.
Follow with sliced peaches, then sprinkle granola on top.
Repeat layers until all ingredients are used up, finishing with granola on top for presentation.
This way, each spoonful has an even mix of all components.
Customization tips
Tips for customization
Feel free to customize your parfait according to personal preferences by adding other fruits, like berries or bananas, for more flavor variety.
You can also add chia seeds or flaxseeds for extra nutrition without altering taste significantly.
Experimenting with different combinations allows you to create a unique breakfast experience tailored specifically to you.