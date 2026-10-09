Quick fix: Spiced chickpea and avocado mash
What's the story
Spiced chickpea and avocado mash is a nutritious, delicious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish is packed with protein, healthy fats, and fiber, making it an ideal start to your day. The combination of chickpeas and avocado gives you a creamy texture, while spices add a burst of flavor. Here is how you can whip up this quick breakfast.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make this mash, you will need one ripe avocado, one cup of canned chickpeas (drained and rinsed), one-half teaspoon of cumin powder, one-half teaspoon of paprika, salt to taste, and juice of half a lemon.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and contribute to the dish's nutritional value.
Step 1
Prepare the chickpeas
Start by mashing the chickpeas in a bowl until they are mostly smooth but still have some texture.
This will help them blend well with the avocado later on.
You can use a fork or potato masher for this step.
The mashed chickpeas will serve as the base for your breakfast mash.
Step 2
Add avocado and spices
Next, scoop out the flesh of the ripe avocado and add it to the mashed chickpeas. Mix well until the two are combined into a creamy mixture.
Add cumin powder, paprika, salt, and lemon juice to taste.
These spices not only enhance flavor but also provide additional health benefits, like anti-inflammatory properties.
Tip 1
Serve immediately
Once everything is mixed well together, serve your spiced chickpea and avocado mash immediately on whole-grain toast, or enjoy it as is in a bowl.
Garnish with fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley, if desired, for an extra layer of flavor without adding much time to preparation.