Foodies, you must try these nutty treats from Croatia

Almonds are a staple in Croatian cuisine, and they are used in a variety of snacks.

One popular treat is roasted almonds coated with sea salt or spices. These crunchy bites are perfect for snacking on the go or enjoying at home.

Another almond-based snack is marzipan, a sweet confection made from ground almonds and sugar. Marzipan is often shaped into decorative forms and enjoyed during festivals.