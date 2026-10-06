5 simple ways to enjoy lentils for breakfast
What's the story
Lentils are a versatile, nutritious ingredient that can be used to whip up quick breakfast options. Loaded with protein and fiber, they make an excellent choice for anyone looking to start their day on a healthy note. Here are five easy breakfast ideas using lentils that can be prepared in no time, and give you the energy you need to kickstart your morning.
Dish 1
Lentil pancakes with vegetables
Lentil pancakes are a delicious way to start your day.
Simply blend soaked lentils with some water to make a smooth batter. Add chopped vegetables, such as spinach or carrots, for added nutrition.
Cook the batter on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are not just filling but also packed with essential nutrients.
Dish 2
Spicy lentil porridge
Spicy lentil porridge is a savory breakfast option that warms you up in the morning.
Cook red lentils in water until soft, then add spices like cumin and coriander for flavor.
You can also add chopped tomatoes and onions for an extra kick.
This porridge is quick to make, and it keeps you full for hours.
Dish 3
Lentil smoothie bowl
A lentil smoothie bowl is an innovative way to incorporate this legume into your breakfast routine.
Blend cooked lentils with banana, almond milk, and a dash of honey until smooth.
Pour the mixture into a bowl and top with fresh fruits like berries or kiwi slices for added sweetness and texture.
Dish 4
Lentil breakfast burrito
For those who prefer a handheld breakfast option, try making a lentil burrito.
Fill a whole wheat tortilla with cooked lentils mixed with avocado slices, diced bell peppers, and salsa for flavor.
Roll it up tightly so that it can be eaten on the go without spilling its contents everywhere.
Dish 5
Savory lentil muffins
Savory muffins made from ground-up lentils make an interesting twist on traditional muffin recipes.
Mix ground lentils with flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, and any herbs you like, such as thyme or rosemary.
Bake them in muffin tins until golden brown, then enjoy them fresh out of the oven, or store them in an airtight container for later consumption.