5 quick hairstyles for last-minute video calls
What's the story
In the world of remote work, video calls have become an integral part of our daily routines. However, there are days when we find ourselves unprepared for an unexpected call. Quick hairstyles can be a lifesaver, giving you a polished look in no time. Here are five easy hairstyles that can be done in under two minutes, ensuring you always look professional and put together.
Tip 1
The classic ponytail
The classic ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for many, owing to its simplicity and versatility.
All you need is a hair tie to pull your hair back into a sleek ponytail at the nape or crown of your head.
This style keeps your hair out of your face, giving you a neat appearance instantly.
It's perfect for both casual and formal settings, making it ideal for unexpected video calls.
Tip 2
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot is a stylish yet simple option that takes less than two minutes to achieve.
Just gather the top section of your hair and twist it into a small bun on the crown of your head, securing it with a hairpin or tie.
This hairstyle adds height and interest, while keeping most of your hair down, giving you an effortless look.
Tip 3
Sleek low bun
A sleek low bun is perfect for those who prefer an elegant look without much fuss.
Simply gather all your hair at the nape of your neck, twist it into a low bun, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This hairstyle exudes professionalism and is ideal for formal video calls where you want to make a good impression.
Tip 4
Quick braids
Braiding your hair can be done quickly if you opt for simple styles like one or two braids on either side of your head or down the back.
Braids keep your hair neatly styled while adding texture and interest in no time at all.
They are perfect if you have long enough hair that allows easy braiding without much preparation.
Tip 5
Messy bun with headband
For those who love casual styles but want something quick, the messy bun with headband is the way to go.
Just gather your hair into a loose bun on top of your head and secure it with pins or ties.
Then, add a headband to tame any flyaways and add a touch of style.
This look is relaxed, yet put together, ideal for spontaneous video calls.