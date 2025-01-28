Busy morning? Make quick, no-cook lentil salad for breakfast
Busy mornings often mean there's little time for a healthy meal.
Enter no-cook Indian breakfasts: think soaked lentil salads and more.
These dishes require almost no prep, but are nutrient-dense. You can start your day healthily without lifting more than a finger.
They are particularly suitable for those who want to quickly fuel up and start their day.
Preparation
Soaking lentils overnight
To make a no-cook lentil salad, you'll need to soak your lentils overnight.
This not only softens them up for easy digestion but also saves you the hassle of cooking.
Go for either moong dal or masoor dal. Take a cup of lentils, give them a good rinse, and let them soak in three cups of water overnight.
Come morning, they'll be all set for your salad.
Ingredients
Customizing your lentil salad
After your lentils are soaked and drained, it's time to add flavor and crunch.
Chop up some tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and green chilies. Dress it all up with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Want extra protein? Add some boiled potatoes or paneer. And don't forget fresh herbs like cilantro or mint to elevate your salad.
Health
Nutritional benefits
Sprouted lentil salads are not only delicious but also super healthy.
Lentils are packed with protein, fiber, vitamins B1 and B6, and numerous minerals such as magnesium, iron, and zinc.
They are a perfect breakfast choice for vegetarians who want to incorporate more protein into their diet.
Plus, the high fiber content keeps you satisfied longer, which can help manage weight.
Efficiency
Time-saving tips
To make your mornings even smoother, you can chop your vegetables the night before.
Cut the veggies into small pieces and keep them in an air-tight container in the fridge.
In the morning, all you have to do is mix them with your soaked lentils.
If you are really pressed for time, you can buy pre-cut vegetables from the store.