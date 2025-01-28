Breakfast goals: Try these Indian achaar sandwiches
Indian achaar, or pickle, is a culinary gem.
Fruits and vegetables are fermented in oil and spices, resulting in a flavor-packed condiment that's a staple in many households.
This article is all about using achaar in your breakfast sandwiches to start your day with a bang.
We're talking bold flavors, and we've got quick and easy recipes to get you there.
Getting started
The basics of achaar sandwich-making
To make an achaar sandwich, you need bread, butter, and your favorite achaar.
Butter both slices of bread to prevent them from getting soggy.
Then, spread a thin layer of achaar on one slice.
If you find it too spicy, you can mix the pickle with cream cheese or yogurt to tame the heat but keep the flavors.
Pickle selection
Choosing your achaar
India has a wide variety of pickles to choose from, including mango, lime, carrot, and chili. Each pickle adds its unique flavor and spice kick to the sandwich.
Mango pickle is a favorite for its tangy sweetness balanced with heat, and it's a great option for those new to the world of achaar sandwiches.
Bread type
Bread matters too
The bread you select can make or break your sandwich.
While white bread is a popular choice for its softness and subtle flavor, allowing the pickle to shine,
healthier options like whole grain or multigrain bring the benefit of added fiber. Their slightly nutty taste pairs nicely with the strong flavors of Indian pickles.
Extra ingredients
Adding layers of flavor
To make your meal even more delicious and filling, you can add slices of cucumber or tomato for a refreshing crunch, or boiled potatoes for extra heartiness.
Slices of cheese can also be added for their creamy texture that complements the strong flavors of the pickle.
These extra ingredients not only improve taste but also add nutritional value.
Final touches
Quick tips for perfect achaar sandwiches
To make your sandwich even better, lightly toast it after assembly for extra crunch.
Use fresh homemade or high-quality store-bought pickles for the best flavor.
Try different pickle varieties and additional ingredients until you discover your ideal combination.
Always customize the spice level to your liking by adjusting the quantity of pickle used.