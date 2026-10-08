5 semolina-based desserts you'll love
What's the story
Semolina, a versatile ingredient, is a staple in many kitchens. It can be used to whip up quick and delicious desserts that are not just easy to make, but also delightful to taste. These recipes are perfect for those who want to satisfy their sweet tooth without spending hours in the kitchen. Here are five semolina-based dessert recipes that promise a delightful treat for any occasion.
Dish 1
Semolina pudding with nuts
Semolina pudding is a classic dessert that blends the richness of semolina with the crunch of nuts.
To make this dish, cook semolina in milk until it thickens. Add sugar and cardamom for flavor, and top it with almonds or pistachios for an added texture.
This pudding is creamy, aromatic, and perfect for serving warm or chilled.
Dish 2
Lemon semolina cake
If you are looking for a refreshing twist on traditional cakes, try the lemon semolina cake.
Mix semolina with yogurt, lemon juice, and zest for a tangy flavor profile.
Bake until golden brown, and drizzle with a sugar syrup infused with lemon juice for added sweetness.
The result is a moist cake with a hint of citrus that is sure to please.
Dish 3
Semolina halwa delight
Semolina halwa is an Indian-inspired dessert that combines semolina with ghee, sugar, and saffron strands.
Cook the mixture until it reaches a halwa-like consistency, and garnish with cashews or raisins for added richness.
This sweet treat offers a delightful balance of flavors and textures, making it an ideal choice for festive occasions.
Dish 4
Coconut semolina bars
For those who love coconut-flavored desserts, coconut semolina bars are an ideal choice.
Combine grated coconut, semolina, sugar, and milk to form a dough-like mixture.
Press into a baking dish and bake until firm. Cut into bars once cooled down completely.
These bars offer a chewy texture, along with the tropical taste of coconut.
Dish 5
Chocolate semolina mousse
Chocolate lovers will enjoy this unique twist on traditional mousse using semolina as one of its main ingredients.
Melt dark chocolate and mix it with cooked semolina, sugar, vanilla extract, and whipped cream. Chill until set.
Serve in individual cups, topped with chocolate shavings or berries, if desired.
This dessert provides an indulgent experience without being overly sweet.