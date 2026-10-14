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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Tasty fix: Pear and almond butter slices
Tasty fix: Pear and almond butter slices
Try this easy snack

Tasty fix: Pear and almond butter slices

By Simran Jeet
Oct 14, 2026
09:58 am
What's the story

Pear almond butter breakfast slices are the perfect combination of taste and nutrition. This quick recipe mixes the sweetness of pear with the creamy texture of almond butter, giving you a delicious start to the day. Not only are these slices easy to make, but they also provide a healthy dose of fiber and healthy fats. Here is how you can make this delightful breakfast option.

Pear Choice

Selecting the perfect pear

Choosing the right pear is critical for this recipe.

Go for ripe but firm pears to get the perfect balance of sweetness and texture.

Bartlett or Anjou pears are great options, as they are juicy and flavorful.

Make sure the pears are blemish-free and give slightly when pressed to ensure ripeness.

Almond butter prep

Preparing almond butter spread

To prepare almond butter spread, you can either buy it from the store or make it at home.

If you choose to make it, roast almonds until golden brown, then blend them until smooth. Add a pinch of salt if you like.

Homemade almond butter gives you control over the ingredients, and it can be customized according to taste.

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Slice assembly

Assembling breakfast slices

Start by slicing your chosen pear into thin wedges.

Spread a generous layer of almond butter on each slice for an even distribution of flavor.

Arrange them neatly on a plate or cutting board for easy access during busy mornings.

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Nutritional insights

Nutritional benefits of ingredients

Pears are packed with dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full.

Almonds are a great source of vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats, which promote heart health.

Together, they make a nutritious breakfast option that fuels you for the day ahead without compromising on taste or convenience.

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