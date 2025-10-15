Hidden gems: Peaceful beaches in Miyazaki

Miyazaki, a coastal prefecture in Japan , is famous for its stunning beaches and serene landscapes. Unlike the crowded tourist spots, these secluded beaches offer a peaceful retreat for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. With pristine sands and clear waters, these hidden gems are perfect for relaxation and exploration. Here are some of Miyazaki's best-kept secrets for a tranquil beach getaway.

#1 Aoshima Beach: A hidden paradise Aoshima Beach is located on Aoshima Island and is famous for its beautiful white sands and crystal-clear waters. The beach is surrounded by lush greenery, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers. Visitors can take a stroll on the island's path or relax on the beach while enjoying the serene views. The calm waves make it perfect for swimming or just soaking up the sun.

#2 Nobeoka's secret shores Nobeoka has some of Miyazaki's most beautiful but lesser-known beaches. These secluded shores are perfect for those looking for peace away from crowded tourist spots. The rocky coastline and gentle waves make it perfect for a quiet day by the sea. You can explore tide pools or just sit back and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

#3 Sunmesse Nichinan: Art meets nature Sunmesse Nichinan is a unique destination where art meets nature along the coast. This place features replicas of Easter Island statues set against a stunning ocean backdrop. The area has several walking trails that lead to secluded beaches where visitors can enjoy panoramic views of both art installations and natural beauty.