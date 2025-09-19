Read these books by Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty, an acclaimed author and philanthropist, has penned several books that delve into the themes of kindness and empathy. Her stories are not just entertaining but also insightful, often drawing from her own life experiences. Through her writing, she inspires readers to embrace compassion and understanding in their daily lives. Here are five of her books that beautifully capture these virtues.

#1 'Wise and Otherwise': Tales of unusual people Wise and Otherwise is a collection of 51 short stories based on Sudha Murty's encounters with different people across India. The book gives a peek into human behavior, highlighting the quirks and wisdom of ordinary people. Through these tales, readers learn the importance of empathy and understanding different perspectives.

#2 'The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk': Life stories In The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk, Sudha Murty shares 30 stories from her life that are filled with lessons on kindness and simplicity. Each story is a reminder of how small acts can make a big difference in someone's life. The book encourages readers to practice kindness in their everyday interactions.

#3 'Three Thousand Stitches': Inspiring tales from her travels Three Thousand Stitches chronicles Sudha Murty's travels with the Infosys Foundation, where she met people with different stories. The book highlights the power of empathy by narrating how listening to others can change lives. Through these stories, readers are encouraged to develop a sense of compassion for those around them.

#4 'Grandma's Bag of Stories': A treasure trove of wisdom Grandma's Bag of Stories is a collection of stories that Sudha Murty wrote for children, but which adults also love. The stories are filled with moral lessons on kindness, honesty, and empathy. Through simple yet powerful narratives, the book teaches young readers to be compassionate and understanding towards others.