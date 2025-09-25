Read these books recommended by Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has been a fierce advocate for education, especially for girls. Her book recommendations provide valuable insights into the world of education and empowerment. These books not only highlight the importance of education but also inspire readers to take action. Here are five educational books recommended by Malala that can help you understand and appreciate the power of learning.

#1 'I Am Malala' by Malala Yousafzai I Am Malala is Malala's own story, detailing her fight for girls' education in Pakistan. The book gives an insight into her life, the challenges she faced, and her unwavering determination to make a difference. It inspires readers to value education and highlights the hurdles many girls still face around the world.

#2 'The Breadwinner' by Deborah Ellis The Breadwinner tells the story of a young Afghan girl who disguises herself as a boy to support her family under Taliban rule. This book gives readers an insight into the struggles faced by girls in war-torn countries and the importance of resilience and courage in overcoming adversity.

#3 'Educated' by Tara Westover Educated is Tara Westover's memoir of her journey from growing up in a strict and isolated household in rural Idaho to earning a PhD from Cambridge University. The book highlights the transformative power of education and how it can change lives, even under the most difficult circumstances.

#4 'Half the Sky' by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl Wudunn Half the Sky explores global gender inequality and advocates for women's empowerment through education and economic opportunities. The book discusses various issues affecting women across different cultures while emphasizing that investing in girls' education is key to solving these problems.