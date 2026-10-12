Read these Sudha Murthy books to learn kindness
What's the story
Sudha Murthy, chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and a renowned author, has written several books inspired by her experiences and social work. Her stories explore kindness, empathy, education, and the importance of helping others. Here are five books by Murthy that highlight the value of giving back to society and making a difference in people's lives.
#1
'The Gift of Giving' by Murthy
The Gift of Giving is a collection of stories that highlight the importance of generosity and kindness.
Through these stories, Murthy illustrates how small acts of giving can lead to big changes in people's lives.
The book serves as a reminder that everyone can contribute to society in their own way, and that giving is not just about money, but also about time and compassion.
#2
'Wise and Otherwise' by Murthy
In Wise and Otherwise, Murthy shares 51 real-life anecdotes that offer valuable life lessons.
The stories are drawn from her experiences and interactions with people from different walks of life.
The book emphasizes the importance of empathy, understanding, and the power of simple gestures in making a difference in someone's life.
#3
'Three Thousand Stitches' by Murthy
Three Thousand Stitches is a collection of stories from Murthy's life as a social worker.
The book gives an insight into her work with the Infosys Foundation and the impact it has had on communities across India.
Through these stories, she shows how education, healthcare, and empowerment can transform lives.
#4
'The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk' byMurthy
In The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk, Murthy shares 30 stories of her travels across India while working on various social projects.
The book highlights the challenges faced by rural communities and how they can be overcome with innovative solutions such as sustainable agriculture practices or access to clean water sources.
Tip 5
'How I Taught My Grandmother To Read' by Murthy
How I Taught My Grandmother to Read is a heartwarming tale that highlights the significance of education, especially for women.
Through the story of teaching her grandmother to read, Murthy underscores the transformative power of literacy in empowering individuals and communities.
This book serves as a reminder that education is one of the most powerful tools for social change.