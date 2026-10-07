Cooking with red lentils? Try these tasty dishes
What's the story
Red lentils are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them a great addition to any diet. Here are five creative dishes that highlight the unique qualities of red lentils. Each dish offers a different flavor profile and cooking technique, showcasing the adaptability of this humble legume.
Dish 1
Spicy red lentil soup
Spicy red lentil soup is a comforting dish that combines the earthy flavor of lentils with aromatic spices like cumin and coriander.
The soup is usually made by simmering red lentils with diced tomatoes, onions, and garlic until they are soft.
A dash of chili powder adds heat to the mix, making it a perfect choice for those who enjoy bold flavors.
This dish is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 2
Red lentil pancakes
Red lentil pancakes are a gluten-free alternative to traditional pancakes.
The batter is prepared by blending soaked red lentils with water or milk until smooth.
These pancakes can be flavored with herbs like cilantro or spinach for an extra kick.
They make for an excellent breakfast option or can be served as a side dish during meals.
Dish 3
Creamy red lentil curry
Creamy red lentil curry marries the rich texture of coconut milk with the subtle taste of cooked red lentils.
Infused with spices such as *turmeric* and *garam masala*, this curry results in a fragrant meal that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
The creaminess from coconut milk makes it an indulgent, yet healthy, option for curry lovers.
Dish 4
Red lentil salad
Red lentil salad is a refreshing take on traditional salads by adding cooked red lentils into the mix.
Toss the salad with chopped vegetables like cucumbers and bell peppers.
Dress it lightly with lemon juice and olive oil for a zesty flavor without overpowering the other ingredients.
Dish 5
Baked red lentil fritters
These baked fritters are made from a cooked, ground, and pureed mixture of mashed potatoes and spices like cumin seeds.
Baking them until golden brown creates a crisp texture outside and a soft interior.
Served hot, straight out of the oven, topped off with freshly chopped herbs, these are ideal appetizers at parties, gatherings, and events alike.