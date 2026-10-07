Cooking with red lentils? Try these tasty dishes

Spicy red lentil soup is a comforting dish that combines the earthy flavor of lentils with aromatic spices like cumin and coriander.

The soup is usually made by simmering red lentils with diced tomatoes, onions, and garlic until they are soft.

A dash of chili powder adds heat to the mix, making it a perfect choice for those who enjoy bold flavors.

This dish is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients.