Red lentils v/s green peas: Which is healthier?

Red lentils and green peas are two of the most popular plant-based protein sources, commonly included in vegetarian diets. Both provide unique nutritional benefits, thus making them great additions to meals. Knowing their nutritional profiles can help you make informed dietary choices. This article details the differences between red lentils and green peas, particularly in terms of protein content, fiber levels, vitamins, and minerals.

#1 Protein content analysis Red lentils give a decent amount of protein, about nine grams per 100-gram serving. Green peas also make a good protein source but slightly lesser than red lentils, at around five grams per 100-gram serving. If you want more protein from your plant-based foods, red lentils could be a better option owing to their higher protein content.

#2 Fiber levels in each Fiber is critical for digestive health and both red lentils and green peas do well on that front. Red lentils have some eight grams of fiber per 100-gram serving, while green peas have some five for the same quantity. Including either of them in your diet would help with digestion, but red lentils may have a slight upper hand due to their higher fiber content.

#3 Vitamins present in each option Both red lentils and green peas are loaded with vitamins to keep you healthy. Red lentils are especially high in B vitamins like folate, which is important for cell function and tissue growth. Green peas are a winner with vitamin C levels, which supports immunity and skin health. Depending on your vitamin needs, you can pick one over the other.