Redefine your space with Mughal-inspired decor
What's the story
Mughal-era decor is a timeless style that brings the grandeur and elegance of the past to modern homes. With its intricate designs and rich colors, this decor style can redefine any space, making it look royal and sophisticated. Here are five ways you can incorporate Mughal-era decor into your home, giving it a unique character and charm.
Jali designs
Intricate jali work
Jali work is a hallmark of Mughal architecture, characterized by delicate lattice patterns.
You can add this element to your home through screens or room dividers made of wood or metal.
These pieces not only add aesthetic value but also allow light to filter through beautifully.
They can be used as privacy screens or decorative elements in living rooms or bedrooms.
Color schemes
Vibrant color palettes
Mughal-era decor is known for its rich color palettes, featuring deep reds, blues, greens, and golds.
These colors can be incorporated into your home through wall paints, upholstery, or decorative accents like cushions and rugs.
The combination of these hues adds warmth and depth to any room, while maintaining an air of elegance.
Lighting fixtures
Ornate chandeliers
Chandeliers were an integral part of Mughal interiors, adding to the grandeur of the spaces.
You can add a touch of royalty by choosing ornate chandeliers with intricate designs in crystal or metal finishes.
These lighting fixtures not only illuminate the space but also serve as focal points that draw attention to their craftsmanship.
Fabrics & Textiles
Luxurious textiles
The Mughal era is also known for its luxurious textiles like silk and velvet, which were used in curtains, upholstery, and bedding.
Using these fabrics in your home can add texture and richness to your decor scheme.
Opt for embroidered or patterned textiles to further enhance the visual interest in your living spaces.
Art pieces
Mughal-inspired artwork
Artwork from the Mughal period usually features detailed paintings depicting historical scenes or nature motifs.
You can add this artistic touch by hanging framed reproductions or original pieces, if you can afford them, on walls throughout your home.
These artworks will not only beautify your space but also add cultural depth with their historical significance.