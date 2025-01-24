Refresh your fridge with citrus oil
What's the story
Keeping your refrigerator smelling fresh and free of unpleasant odors is a struggle we all face.
One surprisingly effective and natural solution is the use of citrus oil.
This article delves into easy and fun ways to use citrus oil as a refrigerator liner refresher, ensuring your fridge not only stays clean but also smells amazing.
Selection
Choosing the right citrus oil
Not all citrus oils are equally effective at deodorizing your fridge.
Lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit oils are favored for their powerful, enjoyable scents and antibacterial qualities.
Lemon oil stands out as the most recommended option due to its exceptional odor-neutralizing capability.
Choose pure, high-quality essential oils for optimal results.
Preparation
Preparing your refrigerator liners
Before you apply citrus oil to your refrigerator liners, make sure they're squeaky clean.
Take everything out of your fridge, give those liners a good scrub with warm soapy water, and let them dry completely.
This way, the citrus oil can do its job without getting muddled up with old smells or gunk.
Application
Applying citrus oil effectively
To infuse your refrigerator liners with citrus oil, add five to six drops of your favorite citrus essential oil to a cup of water in a spray bottle.
Shake well and lightly mist the liners. Make sure not to soak the liners; a light mist is enough.
This method not only infuses a refreshing scent but also helps keep a clean smell for a longer time.
Maintenance
Maintaining freshness over time
To keep your fridge smelling fresh after using citrus oil, you should reapply it every two weeks or as soon as you start to smell odors again.
And, a little bowl of baking soda placed at the back of your fridge will absorb all the stinky smells in between the applications.