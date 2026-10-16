Health enthusiasts, add jicama to your daily diet
What's the story
Jicama, a crunchy root vegetable, is taking the world by storm with its refreshing taste and versatility. Native to Mexico, this snack is now loved across the globe for its low-calorie and high-fiber content. Jicama can be eaten raw or cooked, making it an ideal choice for health enthusiasts looking for something different. Here's how jicama is becoming the go-to snack for those looking for something healthy and tasty.
#1
Nutritional benefits of jicama
Packed with nutrients, jicama is an excellent source of vitamin C and fiber.
It has 38% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C in a single serving, which helps boost immunity and skin health.
The high fiber content also promotes digestion and keeps you full, making it a great option for weight management.
Plus, jicama has a low glycemic index, making it diabetic-friendly.
#2
Versatile culinary uses
Jicama's versatility in the kitchen is unmatched.
It can be sliced into sticks or cubes and added to salads for an extra crunch, or used as a dipper for hummus and guacamole.
Shredded jicama can be used as a taco filling or added to stir-fries for texture.
Its mild flavor makes it pair well with various seasonings and dressings, without overpowering other ingredients.
Tip 1
Tips for selecting fresh jicama
When choosing jicama at the store, go for firm ones with smooth skin, no blemishes, or soft spots.
The size doesn't matter much; small to medium-sized ones are usually sweeter than larger ones.
Store jicamas in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight to keep them fresh longer.
Tip 2
Creative jicama recipes
For those looking to try something new with this root vegetable, there are plenty of creative recipes out there.
How about jicama fries? Cut into thin strips, toss them with olive oil and spices of your choice before baking until crispy.
Or, try making refreshing jicama slaw by shredding it with cabbage, carrots, lime juice, cilantro, and jalapenos for a zesty side dish perfect for barbecues or potlucks.