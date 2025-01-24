Tips to keep your keyboard fresh with citrus oil
What's the story
Keyboards are magnets for dust, debris, and bacteria. A clean keyboard not only performs better but also promotes a healthier workspace.
By adding citrus oil to your cleaning routine, you'll benefit from a natural and powerful solution for maintaining a fresh and germ-free keyboard.
Read on to discover how to harness the power of citrus oil for keyboard cleanliness, helping you create a cleaner and healthier work environment.
Basics
The power of citrus oil
Citrus oils, derived from the peels of fruits such as lemons, oranges, and grapefruits, possess powerful natural cleaning capabilities.
These oils contain special compounds that break down dirt and grime, eliminate bacteria, and leave surfaces sparkling clean without causing any damage.
A few drops of citrus oil combined with water create a highly effective cleaning solution that fills your home with a fresh, uplifting aroma.
Mixing
Preparing your cleaning solution
To make your citrus cleaner, combine ten drops of citrus oil and 200ml of distilled water in a spray bottle.
Shake vigorously to mix the oil and water.
Spray the solution onto a microfiber cloth and then wipe the keyboard. You should never spray anything directly on the keyboard or any gadget for that matter!
Technique
Cleaning process simplified
Disconnect your keyboard from power before you start cleaning it.
Take a microfiber cloth, dampen it lightly with your citrus cleaner, and gently clean the surface of each key.
For any dirt and grime between the keys, use a cotton swab dampened (not soaked!) with the cleaner.
Let your keyboard dry before you plug it back in.
Care
Maintenance tips for longevity
Regular cleaning not only prolongs the life of your keyboard but also keeps it looking and performing at its best.
Try to clean your keyboard at least once every two weeks with this natural method.
Plus, avoid eating meals at your work station. This will prevent spills and stop crumbs from getting on or between the keys.
Sustainability
Eco-friendly disposal of DIY cleaners
After you've depleted your citrus cleaner or if it has been lying around for over six months, ensure to discard it responsibly. Pour it down the drain while simultaneously running hot water. This helps prevent any potential clogging caused by oil residues.
And, always reuse or recycle spray bottles when preparing fresh batches. This simple practice significantly reduces plastic waste.