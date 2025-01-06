Regency romance reimagined with Phoebe Dynevor
What's the story
Taking a cue from Phoebe Dynevor's iconic character in the hit series Bridgerton, this article delves into the art of blending Regency-era fashion with contemporary wardrobes.
The timeless appeal of this historical period, paired with modern style, offers a fresh take on fashion that celebrates the past while remaining firmly grounded in the present.
Silhouette
Embrace high-waisted silhouettes
The Regency era is iconic for its high-waisted dresses, and this style can be beautifully adapted to modern fashion.
Choose high-waisted skirts or pants with fitted tops to create a similar effect.
It won't just be historically fashionable, it also lengthens the appearance of your legs and highlights your waist. Super flattering on everyone!
Empire Elegance
Incorporate empire line dresses
Empire line dresses are the epitome of Regency fashion, known for their high waistline that sits just below the bust.
Modern takes on these dresses feature lightweight fabrics and soft pastels, making them ideal for spring and summer weddings.
For a modern twist, opt for dresses with delicate detailing or contemporary prints.
Romantic touches
Add romantic details
The romance of the Regency era is all about the details - think lace trimmings, dainty florals, and soft ruffles.
Adding these elements to your blouses or accessories instantly brings a touch of femininity and historical charm to your look.
Even small accents like lace collars or floral hair accessories can make a big statement.
Color palette
Choose soft pastels and rich jewel tones
Both soft pastels and rich jewel tones were popular in Regency-era fashion.
Incorporating these colors into your wardrobe is great for year-round versatility—think pastels for spring and summer, jewel tones for fall and winter.
These hues are beautiful in both solid colors and patterns, so you have endless options for creating fun combinations.
Fabric choice
Focus on natural fabrics
To stay authentic to the Regency era without compromising comfort and sustainability, choose natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, linen, or wool according to the season.
These materials not only reflect the textiles used at the time but also provide breathability and long-lasting wear.
Seek pieces that blend classic weaves with contemporary silhouettes for a seamless fusion of centuries.