Retro bangs: 5 timeless hairstyles to try
What's the story
Retro bangs have always been a favorite when it comes to hairstyles, giving a vintage touch to modern looks. They can be styled in many ways, making them versatile for different occasions and personal styles. From classic Hollywood waves to the playful fringes of the '60s, retro bangs can be a game changer for your hairdo. Here are five timeless hairstyles with retro bangs that you can try for a chic transformation.
#1
Classic Hollywood waves with bangs
Hollywood waves with bangs is a classic look that never goes out of style.
This hairstyle features soft waves cascading down the shoulders, paired with a set of bangs that frame the face beautifully.
The combination gives an elegant, sophisticated look, perfect for formal events or nights out.
To achieve this style, use a curling iron to create loose waves and finish with hairspray for hold.
#2
'60s inspired fringe bob
The 1960s inspired fringe bob is all about boldness and fun.
This hairstyle features a straight-across fringe paired with a chin-length bob cut.
The look is youthful and energetic, making it ideal for casual outings or everyday wear.
To style this look, use a flat iron to keep the hair sleek and smooth, and apply some styling gel to keep the fringe in place.
#3
Vintage pin-up curls with bangs
Pin-up curls with bangs are reminiscent of vintage pin-up models from the mid-20th century.
This hairstyle features tight curls all over the head, along with a set of side-swept bangs that add to the glamour quotient.
It's an ideal pick for themed parties or photo shoots where you want to make a statement.
Use hot rollers or a curling wand to get those defined curls.
#4
Retro Bardot bangs hairstyle
Bardot bangs are named after the iconic Brigitte Bardot and are characterized by their long, textured appearance that is usually parted slightly off-center.
This style gives volume at the crown while keeping things soft around the forehead area.
It goes well with both straightened locks and naturally wavy tresses alike.
Use volumizing mousse before blow-drying your hair upside down, then finish off by lightly teasing at roots if needed.
#5
'70s shag haircut with wispy bangs
The 1970s shag haircut with wispy bangs is all about layers and movement.
This hairstyle features choppy layers throughout the length of the hair, and delicate, wispy bangs that add an element of softness.
It's perfect for casual, laid-back looks, but can also be dressed up with accessories for more formal occasions.
Use texturizing spray to enhance the layers and give a tousled finish.