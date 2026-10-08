Ring dips: Try this challenging exercise for stronger triceps
What's the story
Ring dips are an advanced exercise that can take your triceps strength to the next level. Using gymnastic rings, you can engage multiple muscle groups while focusing on the triceps. This exercise requires balance, stability, and control, making it a great addition to any strength training routine. Here are some tips to help you perform ring dips effectively and safely.
Tip 1
Mastering ring dip technique
To perform ring dips correctly, start by adjusting the rings to a height where your feet do not touch the ground when hanging with arms extended.
Grip the rings firmly, and keep your elbows close to your body as you lower yourself.
Go down until your upper arms are parallel to the ground or slightly below, then push back up with controlled movement.
Tip 2
Engaging core muscles
Engaging your core is essential for maintaining balance during ring dips.
Keep your abs tight, and avoid swinging or using momentum to complete the movement.
A strong core will help stabilize your body, allowing you to focus on working your triceps effectively without compromising form.
Tip 3
Gradual progression techniques
If you are new to ring dips, start with assisted variations using resistance bands or perform regular dips until you build enough strength.
Gradually increase the difficulty by reducing assistance or increasing repetitions as you become more comfortable with the exercise.
Tip 4
Incorporating ring dips into your routine
Integrate ring dips into your workout routine by pairing them with complementary exercises like push-ups and pull-ups for a full upper body workout.
Aim for two to three sets of eight to 12 repetitions per session, depending on your fitness level and goals.