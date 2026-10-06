Rowing or hiking? Which is better for endurance
What's the story
Rowing and hiking are two popular activities that promise to improve your endurance. While both exercises engage different muscle groups and provide unique benefits, they can be an excellent addition to your fitness regimen. Knowing how rowing and hiking affect endurance can help you pick the right activity for your goals. Here is a look at the endurance benefits of rowing and hiking.
#1
Cardiovascular benefits of rowing
Rowing is a great cardiovascular workout that elevates heart rate and improves lung capacity.
Rowing regularly can boost your cardiovascular health by up to 15%.
The rhythmic nature of rowing helps in building stamina over time.
It also engages multiple muscle groups, which increases calorie burn and improves overall fitness levels.
#2
Hiking's impact on muscle endurance
Hiking is an amazing way to build muscle endurance, especially in the lower body.
The varied terrain of trails challenges the muscles differently, which helps in building strength and endurance over time.
Hiking uphill or on uneven surfaces can improve balance and coordination, while also improving muscle tone in legs and core.
#3
Mental health benefits of rowing
Rowing also has mental health benefits, which indirectly contribute to endurance.
The repetitive motion of rowing can have a meditative effect, lowering stress levels by as much as 10%.
This could motivate you to work out more regularly, indirectly improving your physical endurance over time.
Rowing also improves mental resilience by pushing you through tough workouts, making you tougher mentally.
#4
Social aspects of hiking for motivation
Hiking also provides social opportunities that can keep you motivated to work out more often.
Group hikes or organized events create a sense of community, which encourages people to push their limits together.
This social aspect not only makes the activity more enjoyable but also improves commitment toward improving endurance levels through consistent practice.