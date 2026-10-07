Give your cooking a saffron twist with these recipes
What's the story
Saffron, the world's most expensive spice, is known for its distinct flavor and color. It has been used in cuisines across the globe for centuries, adding a rich taste to dishes. Here are five saffron-based culinary delights that showcase the versatility of this precious spice. From traditional recipes to innovative creations, these dishes highlight saffron's unique qualities and its ability to elevate any meal.
Dish 1
Saffron rice with nuts
Saffron rice with nuts is a colorful and fragrant dish that pairs well with any meal.
The rice is cooked with saffron strands soaked in warm water, giving it a golden hue.
Mixed with almonds and pistachios, the dish offers a crunchy texture. The nuts are lightly toasted before being added to the rice, which enhances their flavor.
This dish is usually served as a side or main course.
Dish 2
Saffron-infused milk pudding
Saffron-infused milk pudding is a creamy dessert that combines the richness of milk with the delicate aroma of saffron.
To prepare this pudding, milk is boiled until it thickens, and then flavored with sugar and saffron strands.
The mixture is stirred continuously until it reaches a smooth consistency.
Once cooled, it sets into a creamy texture that melts in your mouth.
Dish 3
Saffron-flavored bread rolls
Saffron-flavored bread rolls make for an aromatic twist on regular bread rolls.
These rolls are prepared by adding crushed saffron strands into the dough while kneading it.
The result is soft bread rolls with an enticing aroma that goes well with soups or salads. They can also be eaten on their own as a snack.
Dish 4
Saffron-spiced vegetable curry
Saffron-spiced vegetable curry provides an exotic twist to regular curries, with its unique flavor profile.
In this curry, vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and peas are cooked in a rich sauce made with tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander seeds.
A pinch of saffron gives depth to the flavors without overpowering them.
Drink 1
Saffron tea blend
Saffron tea blend makes for a soothing drink, perfect for any time of the day.
To prepare this tea blend, boil water with green cardamom pods and cinnamon sticks for a few minutes. Add crushed saffron strands and let it steep for a while.
Strain the mixture into cups, and enjoy the aromatic and flavorful tea, which can be sweetened with honey if desired.