5 flavorful ways to pair sage and oregano
What's the story
Sage and oregano are two herbs that can elevate the most mundane of dishes into something extraordinary. While sage has a slightly peppery flavor with hints of mint and lemon, oregano has a warm, aromatic flavor that goes well with many cuisines. Together, they create a harmonious blend that can make your meals delicious without overpowering them. Here are five cozy dishes that highlight the magic of sage and oregano.
Dish 1
Savory sage and oregano bread
Savory bread infused with sage and oregano is a perfect accompaniment to soups or salads. The herbs add depth to the dough, making it aromatic and flavorful.
To make this bread, mix flour, yeast, water, olive oil, salt, chopped fresh sage leaves, and dried oregano.
Knead the dough until smooth, let it rise until doubled in size, and then bake until golden brown.
Dish 2
Creamy oregano-sage pasta sauce
A creamy pasta sauce with sage and oregano can take your pasta dishes to the next level.
Start by sauteing garlic in olive oil, add heavy cream or plant-based alternatives like coconut milk for richness.
Stir in freshly chopped sage leaves, dried oregano, and simmer until thickened slightly before tossing with cooked pasta of choice.
Dish 3
Herb-infused roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables with sage and oregano brings out their natural sweetness while adding an herby twist.
Choose vegetables like carrots, potatoes, or zucchini; toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and chopped fresh herbs (sage and oregano) before roasting at high heat until tender.
Dish 4
Flavorful herb rice pilaf
Herb rice pilaf featuring sage and oregano makes for a fragrant side dish that pairs well with any main course.
Cook rice as per package instructions, but add vegetable broth instead of water for extra flavor.
Saute onions in butter or oil, then add rice along with chopped sage leaves, and dried oregano. Cook until fluffy.
Tip 1
Zesty herb salad dressing
A homemade salad dressing with sage and oregano adds zestiness without overpowering other ingredients.
Mix olive oil, vinegar (balsamic or apple cider), Dijon mustard, honey (optional), salt, pepper, and finely minced herbs (sage and oregano).
Shake well before drizzling over your favorite greens.