Santol: A superfruit for heart health
What's the story
Santol, a tropical fruit, is making waves for its heart health benefits. Native to Southeast Asia, this fruit is packed with nutrients that can help keep your heart healthy. From its fiber content to essential vitamins, santol has a lot to offer for cardiovascular wellness. Here's a look at the heart health benefits of santol and how it can be a part of your diet.
#1
Rich in dietary fiber
Dietary fiber is an important nutrient for heart health, and santol is loaded with it.
Fiber helps in lowering cholesterol levels by binding with cholesterol molecules, and removing them from the body. This lowers the risk of developing heart disease.
Including fiber-rich foods like santol in your diet can keep your cholesterol levels in check, and promote overall cardiovascular health.
#2
Packed with vitamin C
Vitamin C is another nutrient that promotes heart health, and santol is rich in it.
Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, which protects the heart from oxidative stress and inflammation. These two factors can lead to cardiovascular diseases over time.
Eating vitamin C-rich foods, like santol, can strengthen the immune system and promote heart health by minimizing oxidative damage.
#3
Contains potassium for blood pressure regulation
Potassium is essential for regulating blood pressure, and santol provides a good amount of this mineral.
Potassium helps balance sodium levels in the body, which is important for keeping blood pressure in check.
By including potassium-rich foods, like santol, in your diet, you can keep your blood pressure levels healthy and minimize the risk of hypertension-related problems.
#4
Low in calories but high in nutrients
Santol is low in calories but high in essential nutrients that promote heart health.
Its low-calorie count makes it ideal for those looking to maintain or lose weight without compromising on nutrition.
The nutrients present in santol, such as fiber, vitamin C, and potassium, work together to promote cardiovascular wellness without adding extra calories to your diet.