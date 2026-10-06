Cooking with rice flour? Try these sweet treats
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Rice flour is a versatile ingredient that can be used to whip up some delicious sweet treats. Not only is it gluten-free, but it also lends a unique texture to desserts. From traditional sweets to modern twists, rice flour can be used in a number of recipes to satiate your sweet tooth. Here are five delightful rice flour recipes that are sure to please anyone with a sweet tooth.
Dish 1
Sweet rice flour pancakes
Sweet rice flour pancakes are an easy and delicious breakfast option.
Just mix rice flour with milk, sugar, and a pinch of salt to make the batter.
Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes can be served with honey or maple syrup for added sweetness.
They make for a light and fluffy start to the day.
Dish 2
Rice flour chocolate cake
A rice flour chocolate cake is perfect for those who love rich flavors but need gluten-free options.
By replacing wheat flour with rice flour in your favorite chocolate cake recipe, you can create a moist and decadent dessert without compromising on taste.
The key is to ensure proper mixing so that the batter achieves the right consistency before baking.
Dish 3
Coconut rice flour cookies
Coconut rice flour cookies are chewy delights that combine the nutty flavor of coconut with the subtle taste of rice flour.
Simply mix grated coconut, sugar, butter, and rice flour to form dough balls, and bake them until lightly browned at the edges.
These cookies make an excellent snack or dessert option for any occasion.
Dish 4
Rice flour pudding delight
Rice flour pudding is a creamy dessert that can be flavored with vanilla or cardamom for an aromatic touch.
Cooked slowly over low heat, this pudding thickens beautifully into a smooth consistency, perfect for serving warm or chilled as per preference.
Topping it off with nuts adds texture and enhances its appeal further.
Dish 5
Fruity rice flour tartlets
Fruity tartlets made from shortcrust pastry using rice flour make for an elegant treat at gatherings or special occasions.
Fill these tartlets with seasonal fruits like berries or peaches, along with a custard-like filling prepared using cornstarch instead of traditional thickeners, to keep them gluten-free.
These tartlets are visually appealing and deliciously satisfying.