5 tasty snacks made with taro root
What's the story
Colocasia, popularly known as taro root, is a versatile ingredient that can be turned into delicious snacks. During the monsoon season, these snacks become even more popular, as they give comfort and warmth. The earthy flavor of colocasia makes it an ideal candidate for various preparations. Here are five tasty colocasia snacks that you can relish this monsoon, each offering a unique taste and texture.
Snack 1
Crispy colocasia chips
Crispy colocasia chips are an all-time favorite monsoon snack.
Thinly sliced colocasia is deep-fried until golden brown and seasoned with salt, or spices of your choice.
These chips give a crunchy texture and can be enjoyed on their own, or with dips like yogurt or chutney.
The natural flavor of colocasia shines through in this simple, yet satisfying snack.
Snack 2
Spicy colocasia fritters
Spicy colocasia fritters are made by grating colocasia and mixing it with gram flour, spices, and herbs.
The mixture is then shaped into small patties and deep-fried until crispy.
These fritters are perfect for those who love bold flavors and can be served with green chutney or tamarind sauce for an added kick.
Snack 3
Colocasia cutlets with herbs
Colocasia cutlets are made by boiling and mashing the root vegetable, mixing it with herbs, spices, and breadcrumbs, and shaping them into patties.
These cutlets are shallow-fried till golden brown from both sides.
They make a healthy option as they are packed with flavor and can be served with a side of salad or yogurt dip.
Snack 4
Sweet colocasia pancakes
Sweet colocasia pancakes are made by mixing grated colocasia with jaggery or sugar, and cooking them on a hot griddle until brown on both sides.
These pancakes give a sweet twist to the regular savory snacks, making them ideal for those with a sweet tooth.
They can be served warm, with honey or syrup drizzled over them.
Snack 5
Tangy colocasia pakoras
Tangy colocasia pakoras are made by mixing grated taro root with spices like cumin seeds, coriander powder, and chili powder.
The mixture is then dipped in chickpea flour batter and fried until crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.