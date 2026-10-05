Want a stronger core? Try seated leg lifts
What's the story
Seated leg lifts are an effective exercise to strengthen the core muscles. They can be performed easily without any special equipment, making them accessible to most people. This exercise targets the abdominal muscles, helping improve posture and stability. By incorporating seated leg lifts into your routine, you can enhance your core strength over time. Here are some insights into performing this exercise correctly and its benefits.
Technique
Proper technique for seated leg lifts
To perform seated leg lifts, sit on a chair with your back straight and feet flat on the floor.
Slowly lift one leg until it is parallel to the ground while keeping your knee straight.
Hold for a few seconds before lowering it back down. Repeat with the other leg.
Ensure that your core is engaged throughout the movement to maintain balance and effectiveness.
Benefits
Benefits of regular practice
Regularly practicing seated leg lifts can lead to several benefits beyond just a stronger core.
These include improved balance and coordination, better posture due to stronger abdominal support, and increased flexibility in the hip area.
Additionally, this exercise can contribute to overall fitness by engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously.
Mistakes
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is using momentum instead of muscle control while lifting the legs. This reduces effectiveness and increases the risk of injury.
Another mistake is slouching or leaning back too much in the chair, which takes away from engaging core muscles properly.
Keeping a neutral spine position ensures maximum benefit from each repetition.
Routine
Incorporating seated leg lifts into routine
To get the best results from seated leg lifts, incorporate them into your regular workout regimen at least three times a week.
Start with two sets of 10 reps per session, gradually increasing as strength improves over time.
Consistency is key; even short sessions daily can lead to noticeable improvements in core strength when done regularly.