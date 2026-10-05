Africa's most amazing treehouse stays: A list
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most unique treehouse getaways, which are perfect for those looking for an adventurous and fun-filled experience. These hidden gems give you a chance to stay amidst nature, with stunning views and the sounds of the wild. From luxurious lodges to rustic retreats, each one has its own charm and attractions. Here are some of the best treehouse getaways across Africa.
#1
Enchanted treehouse retreat in Zambia
Zambia's enchanted treehouse retreat is a beautiful place to stay in the middle of the South Luangwa National Park.
The treehouse gives you an amazing view of the park's wildlife, including elephants and giraffes.
The place is well-equipped with modern amenities but retains its rustic charm.
Guests can enjoy guided walks, and night safaris, making it a perfect place for wildlife lovers.
#2
Tsitsikamma treehouse lodge in South Africa
Nestled in the heart of South Africa's Tsitsikamma Forest, this lodge offers an unparalleled experience of living among ancient trees.
The treehouses are built with eco-friendly materials and provide panoramic views of the forest canopy.
Guests can indulge in hiking trails or relax by nearby rivers, making it an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts.
#3
Treehouse safari camp in Kenya
Set within Kenya's Maasai Mara region, this safari camp offers a unique way to observe wildlife from above ground level.
The treehouses are strategically placed near waterholes frequented by various animals, such as zebras and wildebeests.
With comfortable accommodations and knowledgeable guides, visitors get an immersive safari experience without compromising on comfort.
#4
Treetops adventure lodge in Uganda
Overlooking Lake Albert in Uganda's Murchison Falls National Park, treetops adventure lodge offers stunning views from its elevated position among towering eucalyptus trees.
The lodge provides activities like boat trips on the Nile River and birdwatching expeditions, while ensuring guests enjoy cozy lodgings equipped with all necessary amenities for a relaxing stay amid breathtaking scenery.