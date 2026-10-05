Selling old tech? Here's how to wipe your data
What's the story
Selling old tech can be a great way to make some money, but it is important to ensure that your data is secure before parting with your device. Whether it's a smartphone, laptop, or tablet, leaving personal information behind can lead to privacy breaches. Here are some practical tips to wipe your data securely from devices before selling them.
Tip 1
Back up important files first
Before you wipe your device, make sure you back up all important files and data.
Use cloud storage or an external hard drive to save documents, photos, and other essential information.
This way, you won't lose anything important when the device is reset.
Once everything is backed up, you can proceed with confidence, knowing that your valuable data is safe.
Tip 2
Use factory reset options
Most devices come with a factory reset option that restores them to their original settings.
This process erases all user data and apps installed on the device.
Make sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully while performing a factory reset.
This way, you can ensure that all personal information is completely removed from the device.
Tip 3
Remove accounts and unlink services
Before selling your device, make sure to unlink any associated accounts, like email or social media.
This step is important, as it prevents the new owner from accessing your personal information. It also ensures that no future notifications or updates are sent to you.
By doing this, you can secure your privacy and make sure that your old device is ready for its new owner without any connection to you.
Tip 4
Physically destroy storage if necessary
In case you are worried about sensitive information being recovered, physically destroying storage components like hard drives or SSDs can be an extreme but effective measure.
This step is usually reserved for high-security situations where the risk of data recovery poses a significant threat.
It is important to note that this method permanently renders the storage unusable, so it is advisable only when necessary.
Tip 5
Verify complete data removal
After performing all the necessary steps, double-check that no personal information remains on the device.
You can do this by checking settings menus or using specialized software designed for data recovery testing purposes.
This way, you can ensure complete erasure before handing over ownership to someone else.