Try these tasty dishes using semolina

Semolina, a coarse flour made from durum wheat, is a staple ingredient in many African cuisines. Its versatility allows it to be used in both savory and sweet dishes across the continent. From hearty porridges to delightful desserts, semolina plays a crucial role in traditional recipes that have been passed down through generations. Here are five unique African dishes highlighting semolina's culinary importance.

Dish 1 Tunisian semolina cake delight Tunisian semolina cake is a sweet treat made with semolina, sugar, and almonds. The dish is usually flavored with orange blossom water, giving it an aromatic touch. The cake is baked until golden brown and served as a dessert or snack. Its texture is moist yet firm, making it an ideal companion for tea or coffee.

Dish 2 Nigerian semovita porridge Semovita porridge is a popular breakfast dish in Nigeria. Made by mixing semovita with hot water or milk, this porridge is smooth and creamy. It can be sweetened with sugar or honey and topped with fruits like bananas or berries. This nutritious meal provides energy for the day ahead and can be enjoyed by all age groups.

Dish 3 Ethiopian injera flatbread Injera is an Ethiopian flatbread made from teff flour, but semolina can also be used as an alternative ingredient. This sourdough bread serves as both plate and utensil in traditional Ethiopian meals. Injera's spongy texture absorbs rich stews and sauces, while adding a unique flavor to every bite.

Dish 4 Moroccan sfouf cake treat Sfouf cake is a Moroccan delicacy prepared with semolina, flour, baking powder, and turmeric for color. This cake is baked until golden brown and can be served plain or dusted with powdered sugar for an added sweetness. Sfouf cake is often enjoyed during festive occasions but can also make an everyday snack.