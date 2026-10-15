5 delicious semolina recipes you need to try
What's the story
Semolina, a versatile ingredient, is a staple in many kitchens. It can be transformed into delectable dishes that are both nutritious and satisfying. Whether you are looking for breakfast options or a hearty meal, semolina offers a range of possibilities. Here are five delightful semolina recipes that promise to tantalize your taste buds and provide a wholesome dining experience.
Dish 1
Savory semolina upma
Semolina upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish.
It is made by roasting semolina and cooking it with vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers.
The dish is flavored with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies for an aromatic touch.
Quick to make and nutritious, semolina upma is perfect for busy mornings or light meals.
Dish 2
Sweet semolina halwa
Semolina halwa, also known as suji halwa or sheera, is a sweet dessert made by roasting semolina with ghee and sugar.
Cardamom powder adds a fragrant note, while cashews and raisins lend texture and richness.
This dessert is often served during festivals or special occasions, but it can be enjoyed any time you crave something sweet yet simple.
Dish 3
Semolina pancakes with vegetables
For those who love savory pancakes, semolina pancakes are an excellent choice.
Made by mixing semolina with yogurt or water, along with grated vegetables like zucchini or carrots, these pancakes are both nutritious and filling.
Spiced with cumin seeds and coriander powder, they can be served with yogurt or chutney for added flavor.
Dish 4
Baked semolina pudding
Baked semolina pudding makes for a comforting dessert that combines milk, sugar, and semolina into a creamy texture.
Flavored with vanilla extract or saffron strands for an exotic twist, this pudding can be served warm or chilled, depending on your preference.
It's an ideal choice when you're looking for something indulgent without being overly rich.
Dish 5
Semolina vegetable dumplings
Vegetable dumplings made from semolina dough stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes make for a delightful snack option at any gathering.
These dumplings are boiled until soft before being lightly pan-fried to give them a crispy exterior.
They are served hot with tangy tamarind sauce or mint chutney, making them the perfect appetizer for any occasion.