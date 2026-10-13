When in Seoul, try these street food favorites
What's the story
Seoul's vibrant street food scene is a must-experience for any traveler. The streets are lined with vendors serving up a variety of delicious and unique snacks that reflect the city's rich culinary heritage. From savory to sweet, these foods offer a taste of local culture and tradition. Exploring these hidden gems can be an exciting adventure, giving you a glimpse into everyday life in Seoul.
#1
Tteokbokki: A spicy delight
Tteokbokki is a popular street food that consists of chewy rice cakes cooked in a spicy and sweet sauce.
The dish is usually served with green onions, giving it a hearty flavor.
Vendors prepare tteokbokki on large griddles, making it easy for customers to grab this quick snack while exploring the city.
Its bold flavors make it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
#2
Hotteok: Sweet pancake treat
Hotteok is a sweet Korean pancake filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts.
This warm treat is especially popular during the colder months when you need something comforting.
Vendors prepare hotteok fresh on the spot, giving you the option to watch as they cook these delicious pancakes right before your eyes.
The combination of sweetness and warmth makes hotteok an irresistible choice for anyone wandering Seoul's streets.
#3
Gimbap: Korean sushi rolls
Gimbap is often referred to as Korean sushi but has its own unique identity.
It consists of rice rolled with seaweed and various fillings like vegetables or pickled radish.
Gimbap makes for an excellent portable meal, snack option since it's easy to carry around while sightseeing or shopping in Seoul's bustling markets.
#4
Bungeoppang: Fish-shaped pastry
Bungeoppang is a fish-shaped pastry filled with sweet red bean paste or custard cream. It is a favorite winter snack in Seoul's street markets.
Vendors make these pastries fresh on the spot, serving them hot off the griddle.
The crispy exterior and soft filling make bungeoppang an enjoyable treat for anyone exploring Seoul's vibrant streets during chilly months.