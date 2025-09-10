Fun things to do in Gujarat

Gujarat , a western Indian state, features various terrains that are ideal for an eco-adventure. From the vast salt flats of the Rann of Kutch to the verdant forests of Gir, this land is blessed with natural beauty and wildlife. A week-long trip across these colorful terrains allows you to discover unique ecosystems and taste local culture. Here are 5 must-visit places for an eco-friendly adventure across Gujarat.

#1 Explore the White desert The Rann of Kutch is known for its expansive white salt desert that extends as far as the eye can see. Visiting during the Rann Utsav festival, you can enjoy cultural performances and traditional crafts. The ideal time to visit is between November and February, when the weather is cooler. You can stay in eco-friendly tents that provide basic amenities without harming the environment.

#2 Discover wildlife at Gir National Park Gir National Park is home to the endangered Asiatic lions, leopards, and several species of birds. A safari through this park gives you an opportunity to observe these animals in their natural habitat. The park also contributes to conservation efforts to protect endangered species. Safari bookings should be made in advance as they are limited and one should follow guidelines issued by park authorities to minimize disturbance to wildlife.

#3 Visit Saputara hill station Gujarat's only hill station, Saputara, is a refreshing escape with its cool climate and scenic views. Trekking through lush forests, boating on Saputara Lake, visiting local tribal villages famous for their handicrafts are some of the activities you can do here. The hill station also promotes sustainable tourism practices by encouraging visitors to respect nature and support local communities through responsible travel choices.

#4 Experience marine life at Narara Island If you're looking for an exhilarating marine experience, head to Narara Island at Marine National Park near Jamnagar. During low tide, you can walk on coral reefs, dotted with starfish, sea cucumbers, and other colorful fish species. While guided tours teach tourists about marine conservation efforts, they also ensure safety measures are followed during excursions.