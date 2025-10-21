Side parting 101: Classic hairstyles you'll love

The side parting hairstyle is a classic look that never goes out of fashion. It is simple yet elegant, and can be worn on any occasion. The side parting gives volume and shape to your hair, making it the perfect choice for a polished look. Here are some timeless styles that highlight the beauty of a side parting.

Style 1 Sleek straight hair with side part Sleek straight hair with a side part is the epitome of sophistication. This style works best with long or medium-length hair and gives an ultra-smooth finish. To achieve this look, use a flat iron to straighten your hair and apply a serum for shine. The side part adds an asymmetrical balance, making it ideal for formal events or professional settings.

Style 2 Voluminous waves with side part Voluminous waves paired with a side part create an effortlessly chic appearance. This style adds body and movement to your hair, making it perfect for casual outings or evening gatherings. Use a curling iron or hot rollers to create waves, then gently tousle them for added volume. The side part enhances the waves' natural flow, giving you a dynamic yet elegant look.

Style 3 Chic bob cut with side part A bob cut with a side part is both modern and timeless. This hairstyle suits various face shapes and can be customized in length from chin-length to shoulder-length. To style, blow-dry your bob using a round brush for added lift at the roots. The side part adds dimension and interest, making it suitable for everyday wear as well as special occasions.

Style 4 Classic updo featuring side part A classic updo featuring a side part is the best of both worlds—elegance and simplicity. This style is perfect for weddings or formal events where you want to look your best without going overboard. Start by curling small sections of your hair before pinning them into place in an updo of your choice—be it a bun or chignon—while keeping everything neatly tucked away on one side.