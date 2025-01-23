Sip matcha latte over masala chai: Top reasons why
There's no denying the comfort and warmth that a cup of masala chai brings to millions of Indians every morning.
But what if you could enjoy a healthier alternative without giving up the ritual of a warm, soothing drink? Enter the world of matcha latte.
Read on to discover why adding matcha latte to your routine is a great idea, and how it compares to your beloved masala chai.
Nutrients
A nutritional powerhouse in your cup
Matcha is a superfood. It is packed with antioxidants, specifically catechins, which you won't find in most other foods.
One cup of matcha has 137 times more catechins than regular green tea.
These antioxidants are great because they fight inflammation and help prevent diseases.
On the other hand, masala chai, although beneficial due to spices like ginger and cardamom, does not provide the same antioxidant punch.
Metabolism
Boost your metabolism naturally
Drinking matcha can significantly boost your metabolism.
Research indicates that matcha consumption can raise thermogenesis (the body's own rate of burning calories) from a normal rate of eight to 10% to an astounding 35-43% of daily energy expenditure.
That makes it a fantastic beverage for anyone looking to shed some pounds or manage their weight more effectively. Sorry, masala chai, you don't do that!
Mental health
Calmness and focus without the jitters
Matcha has L-theanine, a special amino acid that relaxes the mind without making you sleepy. No other caffeinated drink offers this calm alertness.
It also improves focus and concentration by increasing alpha wave activity in your brain.
Masala chai may provide a caffeine kick, but without the presence of L-theanine, it can increase alertness at the cost of potential jitters or a subsequent energy crash.
Energy
A sustainable energy source throughout the day
The presence of caffeine along with L-theanine in matcha creates a longer-lasting energy lift that doesn't have the jarring spike and crash of high-caffeine drinks such as coffee or traditional masala chai.
This balanced release eliminates the post-lunch crash most of us are familiar with, making it the perfect drink for sustained energy all day.
Adaptability
Easy incorporation into daily routine
Adding a matcha latte to your daily routine is a breeze.
Unlike masala chai, which needs time to brew and a specific set of spices, creating a matcha latte is as easy as whisking matcha powder with hot water and adding your favorite milk.
Plus, with its versatility, you can easily tweak recipes to your liking, all while benefiting from its health-boosting properties.