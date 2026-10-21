The underrated Rajasthani cities you need on your travel list

Bundi is famous for its beautiful palaces and step-wells. The Bundi Palace, with its intricate carvings and murals, is a must-visit.

The city also has Taragarh Fort, which offers stunning views of the surroundings.

The local markets are filled with traditional handicrafts, making it a great place for shopping enthusiasts.

Bundi's quiet streets give you a glimpse of traditional Rajasthani life.