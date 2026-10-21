The underrated Rajasthani cities you need on your travel list
What's the story
While Jaipur is a popular tourist destination in Rajasthan, there are many lesser-known cities that offer a unique experience. These hidden gems give you a taste of the rich culture and history of the state, minus the crowd of tourists. From ancient forts to colorful markets, these cities have their own charm that can be explored by those looking for an offbeat journey.
#1
Discovering Bundi's charm
Bundi is famous for its beautiful palaces and step-wells. The Bundi Palace, with its intricate carvings and murals, is a must-visit.
The city also has Taragarh Fort, which offers stunning views of the surroundings.
The local markets are filled with traditional handicrafts, making it a great place for shopping enthusiasts.
Bundi's quiet streets give you a glimpse of traditional Rajasthani life.
#2
Exploring Alwar's heritage
Alwar is another city steeped in history with its ancient forts and palaces. The City Palace in Alwar is a fine example of Indo-Saracenic architecture.
Bhangarh Fort, near Alwar, is famous for its eerie tales and stunning views.
The local wildlife sanctuary also draws nature lovers who want to spot different species in their natural habitat.
#3
Experiencing Chittorgarh's history
Chittorgarh is famous for its massive fort, one of India's largest forts. The fort has many palaces, temples, and towers that speak of its glorious past.
Visitors can learn about the legendary tales of valor associated with this fort while exploring its vast expanse.
The city also hosts cultural events that give you a taste of Rajasthani traditions.
#4
Unveiling Sikar's artistry
Sikar is famous for its beautiful frescoes and havelis. These paintings, which depict mythological themes, are a treat for art lovers.
The local craftsmanship is evident in the intricate designs on textiles and pottery.
Sikar provides an authentic experience of rural Rajasthan culture, away from the hustle of popular tourist spots.
#5
Tips for visiting lesser-known cities
When visiting these hidden gems in Rajasthan, plan your itinerary well to cover all the attractions without rushing through them.
Local guides can provide valuable insights into historical sites and cultural practices.
Respect local customs while interacting with residents or participating in traditional events during your visit.