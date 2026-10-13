How to invest in hybrid mutual funds in India
What's the story
Hybrid mutual funds are becoming increasingly popular among Indian investors, thanks to their balanced approach to investment. These funds mix equity and debt instruments, giving the best of both worlds, growth potential of equities and stability of debt. As the market becomes more volatile, hybrid funds provide a cushion by diversifying risk across asset classes. Here's how you can use them.
Fund types
Understanding hybrid fund types
Hybrid funds come in different types depending on the equity-debt ratio.
Aggressive hybrid funds invest more in equities (75-80%) and less in debt (20-25%), giving high growth potential, but with higher risk.
Conservative hybrid funds do the opposite, with a higher debt allocation (75-80%) and lower equity (20-25%), making them safer, but with lower returns.
Balanced hybrid funds maintain a 50-50 split.
Risk management
Risk management strategy
One of the biggest advantages of hybrid mutual funds is that they minimize risk through diversification.
By investing in both equities and debts, they reduce the impact of market volatility on your overall portfolio.
In case equity markets fall, the debt component can cushion losses, and vice versa.
This makes them ideal for risk-averse investors looking for stable returns.
Tax benefits
Tax efficiency benefits
Hybrid mutual funds also offer tax benefits, especially if you go for equity-oriented hybrids with a minimum of 65% equity exposure.
These funds qualify for long-term capital gains tax treatment if held for more than three years.
This means you pay only 10% on gains over ₹1 lakh without indexation benefits, as opposed to higher rates on short-term gains.
Investment approach
SIP vs lump sum investments
Investors can choose between systematic investment plans, or SIPs, and lump-sum investments while investing in hybrid mutual funds.
SIPs allow you to invest small amounts regularly over time, reducing the impact of market volatility through "rupee cost averaging."
Lump-sum investments may be suitable when you have surplus funds ready to invest at once, but they carry higher risks if timed poorly.
Performance tracking
Performance tracking tips
Regularly tracking the performance of your hybrid fund investments is key to ensuring they meet your financial goals.
Compare their returns against relevant benchmarks and peer funds within the same category.
Monitor changes in asset allocation, as fund managers may adjust them according to market conditions.
This helps you stay informed about the fund's alignment with your investment strategy.