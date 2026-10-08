Frankincense: A resin known for its beauty benefits
What's the story
Somalian frankincense, a resin from Boswellia trees, is prized for its aromatic and therapeutic properties. This ancient beauty secret has been used for centuries to enhance skin health and appearance. Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities, frankincense can be a natural alternative to chemical-laden beauty products. Here is how you can use Somalian frankincense in your beauty routine to achieve radiant skin.
#1
The benefits of frankincense for skin
Frankincense is known to improve skin elasticity and tone.
Its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce redness and irritation, making it ideal for sensitive skin.
The antioxidants present in frankincense also help fight free radicals, which can cause premature aging.
Regular use may lead to smoother, more youthful-looking skin.
#2
How to use frankincense oil
To use frankincense oil, mix a few drops with a carrier oil, such as jojoba or almond oil.
Apply this mixture on your face as part of your nightly skincare routine.
Gently massage it into your skin in circular motions to promote absorption.
This method helps deliver the benefits of frankincense directly into the skin.
#3
Incorporating frankincense in face masks
You can also add frankincense resin powder to homemade face masks for added benefits.
Mix it with honey or yogurt to create a paste that can be applied on the face once a week.
Leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.
This mask helps cleanse pores and rejuvenate the skin.
Tip 1
Tips for buying quality frankincense products
When buying frankincense products, make sure they are sourced from Somalia, where the best quality resin is harvested.
Check for purity by reading labels carefully; pure oils should have no synthetic additives or fillers.
Buying from reputable suppliers guarantees that you get authentic Somalian frankincense, with maximum benefits for your beauty routine.